Hawaii-based troops train in Philippines amid tensions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii-based troops train in Philippines amid tensions

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  U.S. Marines with the Hawaii-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, on April 3 conducted a bilateral coastal defense during Balikatan 22 on Northern Luzon, Philippines. Balikatan, Tagalog for "shoulder-to-shoulder," is an annual exercise between the AFP and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, trust and cooperation.

    CPL. SCOTT AUBUCHON / U.S. MARINE CORPS

    

  A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, and a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines establish a firing position while conducting a bilateral coastal defense during Balikatan 22 in Claveria, Cagayan, Philippines, on April 3.

    CPL. SCOTT AUBUCHON / U.S. MARINE CORPS

    

This year’s just-completed Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines ranks as potentially pivotal for Hawaii-based troops with the inclusion of a newly activated Marine Corps unit and simmering regional tensions as the U.S. and China compete for influence in the Pacific. Read more

