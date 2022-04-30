Hawaii-based troops train in Philippines amid tensions
CPL. SCOTT AUBUCHON / U.S. MARINE CORPS
U.S. Marines with the Hawaii-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, on April 3 conducted a bilateral coastal defense during Balikatan 22 on Northern Luzon, Philippines. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual exercise between the AFP and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, trust and cooperation.
CPL. SCOTT AUBUCHON / U.S. MARINE CORPS
A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, and a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines establish a firing position while conducting a bilateral coastal defense during Balikatan 22 in Claveria, Cagayan, Philippines, on April 3.