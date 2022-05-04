Woman, 72, dies after 3-car collision on Big Island

A 72-year-old van passenger died early today following a three-vehicle collision that occurred in North Kona Monday.

She was identified as Heserlina Emata of Milpitas, Calif.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Palani Road and Tomi Tomi Drive shortly after 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Hawaii island police said a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Kailua-Kona man was traveling north on Palani Road when it crossed the double solid yellow lines and sideswiped a white 2004 Honda Accord traveling south.

After hitting the Honda, the pickup truck struck a silver 2020 Chrysler Pacific van operated by a 58-year-old California man.

Police said the Honda driver, a 76-year-old Kailua-Kona woman, was treated at the scene.

The Toyota driver as well as the Chrysler driver and five passengers in the van were taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment.

Police said Emata, one of the van passengers, died early this morning. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 13th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island this year compared to eight at the same time last year.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit have opened a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or email at Jason.Foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.