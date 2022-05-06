4th case of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Waikiki hotel guest

Health officials have confirmed another case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations in Waikiki.

The fourth case of the disease was diagnosed on April 16, the state Department of Health said today. The individual with the disease is a non-Hawaii resident who stayed at the hotel from April 16-18. The first case was diagnosed in June 2021, followed by another in early March and a third case on April 2.

“Legionnaires’ disease can potentially have severe consequences, and we encourage anyone who developed symptoms following a stay at the Grand Islander to contact a physician and DOH,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in a statement. “We are encouraged that the Hilton has brought in additional experts and is stepping up efforts to pinpoint potential sources of contamination and treat water sources as a precautionary measure.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to the Legionella bacteria, which is commonly found in freshwater environments, but can spread through water systems such as showers, sinks, hot tubs and plumbing systems.

It can be treated with antibiotics and cannot spread from person to person.

Those who stayed at the Grand Islander and developed symptoms consistent with Legionella infection are encouraged to get medical attention and report their illness to the DOH’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.