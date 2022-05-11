Lost hiker rescued on Manana Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who became lost on the Manana Trail in Pearl City this afternoon.
The 31-year-old man visiting Oahu had been hiking for about two hours on the trail before becoming lost, the Honolulu Fire Department reported. HFD received a call at around 2:15 p.m. about the lost hiker.
HFD’s Air 2 helicopter located the man and flew him to a nearby landing zone.
The hiker was not injured and refused medical treatment.
