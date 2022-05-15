comscore 1 killed, 5 injured in California church shooting, authorities say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
1 killed, 5 injured in California church shooting, authorities say

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 pm
  One person died and five people were injured in a shooting at a Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

    LEONARD ORTIZ, ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER/SCNG VIA AP

    One person died and five people were injured in a shooting at a Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

  Orange Sheriff deputies and investigators gather on Calle Sonora after one person died and four people were critically injured in a shooting at a Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

    LEONARD ORTIZ, ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER/SCNG VIA AP

    Orange Sheriff deputies and investigators gather on Calle Sonora after one person died and four people were critically injured in a shooting at a Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. >> One person was killed and four others critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.

Deputies detained a suspect and recovered a weapon at the scene, officials said. More details were expected from a sheriff’s department news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene. The FBI was also sending agents to the scene to assist the sheriff.

Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the tweet said.

The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.

The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

