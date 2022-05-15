Las Vegas Advisor: New casino projects could be in works on Las Vegas Strip

Two new casino projects appear to be on their way to the Las Vegas Strip. On the south end, Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Golden Nugget casino brand, the Landry’s restaurant chain and the Houston Rockets, has purchased six acres at the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue, across from Planet Hollywood, and reportedly plans to build a casino project on the site. On the north end, Steven Siegel, owner of the Siegel Suites short-term rental complexes throughout the city, has acquired 10 acres of vacant land at Convention Center Drive across from Resorts World, and says he’s “eyeing” the possibility of building a hotel-­casino, condo and retail development. Neither project is certain, but the odds are good.

Latino casino: In the works right now, via a partnership with Ojos Locos (Crazy Eyes) Sports Cantina, the Lucky Club in North Las Vegas will be converted into the “first U.S. hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community.” Work has already begun on the project, which is slated for completion by the end of the year. The casino will be renamed, but that new name has yet to be announced.

Reid 10th busiest: Even with the pandemic slowdown and the trickle of travelers from abroad, Las Vegas’ Reid International was the world’s 10th busiest airport in 2021. Reid handled 39.7 million passengers last year, down from a record 51 million in 2019. The top seven busiest airports were Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Chicago (O’Hare), Los Angeles (LAX), Charlotte (NC) and Orlando. The eighth and ninth busiest were in China.

Downtown blues: A second location of Las Vegas’ famous blues bar, the Sand Dollar Lounge, opens May 26 at the Plaza downtown. The original Sand Dollar opened in 1976 on Spring Mountain Road, a mile west of the Strip.

Question: What is the price of the Palms buffet?

Answer: The price range is $24.99 to $64.99. The $24.99 meal is labeled “breakfast,” but it’s a comprehensive brunch. The $64.99 is for Wednesday seafood night; regular dinner is $42.99.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.