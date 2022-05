Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As an infant, me and my siblings survived just fine on doctor-prescribed prescription baby formula made by my parents. Not a completely homemade concoction you might get from YouTube today, but a list of pediatrician- prescribed ingredients (including nutrients or other special ingredients obtained from a pharmacist) and specific use instructions, including mixing, sterilization, storage and reheating.

Why is this absent from any discussion given current formula shortages (“Hawaii parents hunt for baby formula amid shortage,” Star-Advertiser, May 12)? The closest we get to this tried-and-true solution is, “Consult your pediatrician.” I assume infant illness and mortality rates were not significantly higher when homemade formulas were the norm. Have doctors forgotten how to do this?

Tracey Scott

Wahiawa

Do more to bring youth, seniors together

The commentary by Jerald McNair presented a spectrum of conditions and needs for each community (“Bridge gap between youth, elderly for community well-being,” Star-Advertiser, May 12).

The pandemic essentially has exposed them more to our consciousness than other preexisting, longstanding factors, making it “more challenging for generations to connect and communicate.” Our senior citizens are not the only ones who have become “invisible” — so have our youth and other groups.

How, then, to make a concerted effort to bring more people together with shared experiences and values?

This question should be addressed with multiple approaches.

Developing resources with mentorship programs at community centers, after having assessed available senior knowledge, experience and skills — in addition to sponsored youth groups to actively engage in neighborhood projects and assistance for seniors — would provide opportunities and active involvement toward building that bridge.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

Ukraine war threatens to escalate into WWIII

There is terrible suffering in violent conflicts, wars and war crimes throughout the world. Among them are Afghanistan, Amazonian Yanomami, Congo, Ethiopia, Palestinian territories, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tibet, Uyghurs and Yemen. Clearly there are plenty of cases for governments, media, and others to choose for concern or to ignore.

Why is there far more attention to Ukraine? Is it that most Ukrainians are Caucasians, Europeans and Christians? While maybe one factor, it is far more complicated.

Far more than other cases, many view Ukraine as a proxy between the Cold War enemies of Russia and the U.S., together with its allies NATO and the European Union.

Many also consider the war in Ukraine to be one of the most serious contests between democracy and autocracy. Apparently, most Ukrainians prefer democracy. Whatever the causes, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unjust methods of war in Ukraine also have greater potential to escalate into World War III and even nuclear war.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

Marcos Jr. could prove better than predecessor

The son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos has been elected president of the Philippines, which seems ominous but may not turn out to be so bad (“Marcos name still finds favor among many Filipinos in Hawaii,” May 10).

Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. was too young to play a role in his father’s regime, which ended in 1986 with his ouster and exile in Hawaii. But he was old enough to appreciate his father’s mistakes and perhaps will not repeat them.

He is asking his critics to judge him by his actions, not his name.

As for Hawaii’s large Filipino population, most will probably welcome him as they did his father as the representative of the Ilocos region of northern Luzon Island.

Marcos could perhaps also win approval by comparison with the outgoing president, Rodrigo Duterte, who has been widely criticized for violations of human rights, including murders of allied drug traffickers. If Marcos is smart, he could be an improvement.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

It’s just Kakaako, not city’s ‘Civic Center’

It is reported that the horrendously costly rapid transit rail project will come to a disastrous end at Halekauwila and South streets in Kakaako and be called the “Civic Center” stop (“Oahu rail recovery plan approved by Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board,” Star-Advertiser, May 7).

That designation is nowhere near the actual Civic Center and should be named for where it is, Kakaako. What a choice! Kakaako is just where thousands and thousands of tourists and the majority of the populace will be so eager to go each and every day. No, not Ala Moana Center, but Kakaako, the center of nothing. Brilliant, just brilliant!

Donald Graber

Kakaako

