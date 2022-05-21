South bound lanes of Likelike Highway closed due to stalled semi-trailer

A stalled semi-trailer has blocked the southbound lanes of Likelike Highway at Kamehameha IV Road.
The City and County of Honolulu in an alert at around 2:45 p.m. said that both lanes of Likelike Highway are closed, but the shoulder is being used to get around the stalled vehicle.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
