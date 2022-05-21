comscore U.S. Army Hybrid vehicle gets tested for Pacific conditions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. Army Hybrid vehicle gets tested for Pacific conditions

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the 25th Infantry Division on Wednesday practiced loading a wounded soldier onto a new Infantry Squad Vehicle, designed by General Motors, at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the 25th Infantry Division on Wednesday practiced loading a wounded soldier onto a new Infantry Squad Vehicle, designed by General Motors, at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the 25th Infantry Division on Wednesday practiced loading a wounded soldier onto a new Infantry Squad Vehicle, designed by General Motors, at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows.

Soldiers with the Scho­field Barracks-based 25th Infantry Division are testing out a new lightweight hybrid vehicle this week as the Army rethinks how it operates in the Pacific. Read more

