PHOTO: River of Celebration

RIVER OF CELEBRATION: Colorful carp streamers “swam” in the air over Japan’s Tsuruudagawa river as Someiyoshino cherry blossoms bloomed in the background in Tatebayashi, Gunma prefecture. About 4,000 of the fish-shaped wind socks were hung for the Koinobori no Sato Matsuri festival at five locations across the city, as part of Japan’s annual Children’s Day celebration May 5. The festival ran through May 15.
