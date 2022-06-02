Man, 30, dies after moped collision with SUV in McCully

A 30-year-old moped rider who was critically injured in a collision with a sport utility vehicle in McCully Sunday has died.
Honolulu police said a Honda moped was traveling westbound on Lime Street just after 5:20 p.m. As the moped approached the Paani Street intersection, the rider disregarded a stop sign and broadsided a Mazda SUV traveling northbound on Paani Street, police said.
The moped rider sustained injuries to his head and body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died Wednesday.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The 50-year-old Mazda driver sustained injuries to his face and declined treatment. His passenger, a 45-year-old woman, also sustained injuries to her face and body. She was taken in good condition to a hospital.
