Fund cancer research like we fund COVID

Each year approximately 600,000 people die from cancer. It was in the news recently that 1 million people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. During that same time, approximately 1.5 million people have died from cancer.

There are already several vaccines for COVID-19. There is also a promising new medication that may even cure COVID-19. We’ve spent billions of dollars to have the best researchers work tirelessly to find a vaccine and continue to find a cure.

While there are promising research results, more researchers and more money are needed.

The war on cancer was declared more than 50 years ago and no vaccine or cure has been found.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the world put as much time, effort and money into curing cancer?

Let’s not wait another 50 years.

Marilyn Corbett

Mililani

Ask questions about fossil fuel reductions

It was refreshing to read Clint Churchill and Mark Polivka’s thoughtful remarks on the realities of a 100% renewable energy future (“Realities of fossil fuels, 100% renewable energy in our future,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 26). Politicians like Al Gore and John Kerry, have been falsely predicting the end of our existence for years. More discussion, not less, is needed.

Some questions should be: Why do China and India get to enjoy different C02 standards under the Paris Accord? What are the environmental costs in manufacture and disposal of windmills, solar panels and batteries? How much wealth redistribution to other countries from the U.S. is expected? Why is nuclear power not (seriously) considered as a viable energy alternative and not already aggressively pursued by the environmental lobby? Also, how much of climate change can be attributed to historic cycles?

Public discussions by scientists from different perspectives will enable citizens to make more informed decisions affecting their own future and that of their progeny.

John Fernie

Kailua

Ige should sign bills supporting EVs

The Star-Advertiser synthesized why clean transportation’s time has come when it said that electrification of government vehicles “can be a win-win-win-win by connecting to renewable energy sources, reducing dependency on imported oil, eliminat- ing greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately, costing less” (“Transportation should be cleaner,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 27).

The same wins include purchasers of electrics cars, bikes and mopeds. I urge Gov. David Ige to sign all the bills mentioned in the editorial, especially Senate Bill 3158 (electric bike and moped rebates) and SB 2720 (EV charging station rebates).

Rebates and the overall lower cost of EV ownership help when consumers make purchasing decisions.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

Trump tries to rig state vote counting

In the United States, states have an elected official or secretary of state who oversees the vote count. Donald Trump may be preparing for a presidential run in 2024 and to achieve this, he is choosing secretary of state candidates who will do his bidding.

One of Trump’s funders is billionaire Peter Thiel, who once wrote, “I no longer believe freedom and democracy are compatible.”

I spent too many years in a Navy uniform to believe that and would like the opportunity to prove him wrong. It will take a lot of voters and in a midterm election, they usually don’t participate.

What will it take for those who traditionally don’t vote in the midterm to prevent our freedom and democracy from being turned into a dictatorship?

Dave Kisor

Pahoa, Hawaii island

Students made lei for Punchbowl graves

Thank you for the picture showing Boy Scouts on May 29, 1970, honoring the Punchbowl graves with lei (“Back in the day,” May 30).

I remember being in elementary school during those days and our “homework” assignment was to string a lei for the Punchbowl graves. It was a great civic duty, and we all picked plumerias and strung one lei each to proudly hand in to our teacher.

Sadly, the schools don’t ask students anymore to bring in a lei. This is such a lost opportunity for our keiki to learn how to honor the heroes of our nation.

Vera Arita

Mililani

To curb shootings, raise price of ammo

It is time to stop living in the illusion that background checks stop gun violence.

Since guns are useless without gunpowder, why don’t we raise the price of this killer chemical from $30 a pound to $300,000 a pound, with a 3-pound minimum purchase and buyer information sent to the FBI?

Our government raises the price of cigarettes almost daily to protect our youth from the dangers of tobacco. Why not raise the cost of the ammunition that is also killing them?

Bret Bashara

Ewa Beach

