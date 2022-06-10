Ivanka Trump says she believed that her father lost the 2020 election

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump and a former White House adviser, said she accepted that there was no evidence of fraud and that her father had lost the 2020 election.
A clip of her testimony was played during the House hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She was asked in a deposition what impression she had when then-Attorney General William Barr told Trump and his advisers there was no such fraud.
“It affected my perspective,” she said. “I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.