Hawaii News

Hawaii activists launch new lawsuit over Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

A local community group has filed a new “citizen lawsuit” in federal court calling for the closure of the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility, and for the Navy to pay for past environmental violations tied to its fueling operations. Read more

