comscore Alleged member of interisland drug and gambling ring remains at large | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alleged member of interisland drug and gambling ring remains at large

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

Three men arrested by federal agents for allegedly running cocaine, methamphetamine and gambling operations on Oahu and Maui will stand trial in November while federal agents and Maui police continue to look for a fourth man who remains at large. Read more

Previous Story
Free menstrual products to be provided at all Hawaii public schools

Scroll Up