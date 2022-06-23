comscore Honolulu police investigating burglaries at 24 businesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police investigating burglaries at 24 businesses

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Arthur “Joe” Logan </strong> <em>The Honolulu police chief told police commissioners that detectives believe a crew of people is responsible for multiple break-ins</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Arthur “Joe” Logan

    The Honolulu police chief told police commissioners that detectives believe a crew of people is responsible for multiple break-ins

Honolulu police are investigating a series of 24 burglaries of businesses in four separate patrol districts since the end of April that detectives believe are being committed by the same crew of crooks, Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told Honolulu police commissioners Wednesday afternoon. Read more

Previous Story
‘Disgraceful’ boarding school legacy comes to light

Scroll Up