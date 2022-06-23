Honolulu police investigating burglaries at 24 businesses
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:07 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Arthur “Joe” Logan
The Honolulu police chief told police commissioners that detectives believe a crew of people is responsible for multiple break-ins
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree