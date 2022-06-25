comscore Regional navies and coast guards taking new steps to track illegal fishing and ‘dark’ vessels in the Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Regional navies and coast guards taking new steps to track illegal fishing and ‘dark’ vessels in the Pacific

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • FOIA The crew of a Barbers Point-based Coast Guard C-130 photographed Taiwanese tuna longliner Shui Ho Cheng No. 8 illegally fishing off Guam in February 2020.

    The crew of a Barbers Point-based Coast Guard C-130 photographed Taiwanese tuna longliner Shui Ho Cheng No. 8 illegally fishing off Guam in February 2020.

  • FOIA According to documents, a Coast Guard officer said that Taiwanese fishing vessel Shui Ho Cheng No. 8 and other ships “manipulated” their tracking signatures.

    According to documents, a Coast Guard officer said that Taiwanese fishing vessel Shui Ho Cheng No. 8 and other ships “manipulated” their tracking signatures.

The vast blue waters of the Pacific bustle every day with numerous cargo ships, fishing vessels, oil tankers, research ships and pleasure craft. They come and go, pursuing business and recreation. Read more

