Regional navies and coast guards taking new steps to track illegal fishing and ‘dark’ vessels in the Pacific
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
FOIA
The crew of a Barbers Point-based Coast Guard C-130 photographed Taiwanese tuna longliner Shui Ho Cheng No. 8 illegally fishing off Guam in February 2020.
-
FOIA
According to documents, a Coast Guard officer said that Taiwanese fishing vessel Shui Ho Cheng No. 8 and other ships “manipulated” their tracking signatures.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree