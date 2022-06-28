comscore Patsy Dung, the first University of Hawaii women’s hoops coach, was an inspiration even before Title IX | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Patsy Dung, the first University of Hawaii women’s hoops coach, was an inspiration even before Title IX

  • By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY PATSY DUNG Patsy Dung provided instructions to her University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Dung was the Wahine’s first basketball coach.

    Patsy Dung provided instructions to her University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Dung was the Wahine’s first basketball coach.

  • PHOTO COURTESY PATSY DUNG The UH women’s basketball team prepared to embark on its first mainland trip during the 1975-76 season.

    The UH women’s basketball team prepared to embark on its first mainland trip during the 1975-76 season.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Wahine basketball coach Patsy Dung, left, smiled while talking story with fellow athletes Raelene Domingues, middle, and Sweetie Kaulukukui at the UH Manoa campus on June 12.

    Former Wahine basketball coach Patsy Dung, left, smiled while talking story with fellow athletes Raelene Domingues, middle, and Sweetie Kaulukukui at the UH Manoa campus on June 12.

It might not be reflected in the history books, but Patsy Dung did just about everything to advance women’s athletics starting in the 1960s and ’70s. Read more

