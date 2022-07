Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Politicians behave like children

It’s good to see that even in paradise, alleged leaders who are supposed to set an example of professionalism will behave like impetuous school kids (“Governor hopefuls exchange barbs in heated debate,” Star-Advertiser, June 30).

Hopefully parents will show this whinefest to their children as demonstration of how not to behave when they are an adult and how berating others publicly just makes you look weak.

Hawaii has some very serious problems and desperately needs professionals, not Donald Trump impersonators.

Bret Hill

Ewa Beach

Abortion now decided by 50 states

As a single male, I have absolutely no right to take sides, or even comment, on the issue of abortion itself.

However, Roe v. Wade allowed abortions across the nation. Overturning Roe v. Wade does not eliminate abortion as a choice. It does, however, take the decision out of the jurisdiction of the federal government and gives that jurisdiction back to each of the 50 states, and therefore back to the people in the 50 states to decide for themselves.

Abortion always should have been the responsibility and the decision of the residents of the states.

I, therefore, support the overturning of Roe v. Wade — the law, not the question of choice.

Donald Graber

Kakaako

Beware introducing mosquitoes

In regards to the story, “Agriculture Board endorses plan to import millions of mosquitoes to save Hawaii’s imperiled birds” (Star-Advertiser, June 29): Has anybody on the board consulted their ancestors who brought in the mongoose to all the islands, and the axis deer to Maui and Molokai? Things haven’t quite worked out the way they were supposed to.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

