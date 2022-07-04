Hawaiian Airlines resumes flights between Honolulu and Auckland

Hawaiian Airlines has resumed its three-times-weekly service between Auckland and Honolulu — the first time in more than two years.

The first nonstop Honolulu to Auckland service was Saturday and will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Auckland-to-Honolulu flights resumed today, and are scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“As Hawaiʻi’s hometown carrier, we are delighted to be the first airline to reconnect New Zealand with the Hawaiian Islands since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are seeing strong demand – with some travel periods surpassing 2019 levels – proving that Hawaiʻi has remained a top-of-mind destination for New Zealand travelers,” Russell Williss, country director of New Zealand at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a news release. “It’s been a joy to reunite with our Kiwi guests, and we look forward to serving them with the same warm Hawaiian hospitality and award-winning service they know, love and miss.”

Hawaiian suspended flights to Auckland in March 2020 due to the pandemic. It had operated nonstop Auckland-Honolulu service since March 2013.

“Our return to Aotearoa (New Zealand) represents our commitment to and love for the country and its people. It has been nine years since we first spread our wings in Auckland, and we have become akin to family. Several of our colleagues live and work in Auckland and have joined hands with the community to organize cleanups of remote shorelines, exchange trips for kiwi and Hawaiʻi youth, and the movement of historical relics that are symbolic of a cultural connection that dates back thousands of years,” said Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, director of cultural and community relations at Hawaiian Airlines.

Flight schedules and further information are available at www.HawaiianAirlines.com.