Power outage reported in Kaimuki, Moiliili

Hawaiian Electric Company reported that about 1,640 customers are without power in the Kaimuki and Moilili areas.
The power outage was reported at 1:10 p.m.
Hawaiian Electric Company has sent a first responder to the area.
