Power outage reported in Kaimuki, Moiliili

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:02 pm

Hawaiian Electric Company reported that about 1,640 customers are without power in the Kaimuki and Moilili areas.

The power outage was reported at 1:10 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Company has sent a first responder to the area.

