Motorcyclist, 58, dies in head-on collision on Big Island

A 58-year-old Pepeekeo man died after the motorcycle he was riding struck three vehicles in Honomu Monday.

He has been identified as Malvin Reyes, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of a head-on traffic collision in the area of the 13-14 mile markers of Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 19) at about 8:5o p.m.

Police said a motorcycle was traveling south on the highway when it crossed the center line, sideswiped two vehicles and struck a third vehicle head-on.

The three vehicles were traveling north on the highway at the time.

Reyes was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unknown at this time whether speed, alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the drivers of the three vehicles, a 74-year-old man, 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were not injured.

This is the 21st traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island this year compared to 12 at the same time last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact officer Blayne Matsui at 808-961-2339 or email at blayne.matsui@hawaiicounty.gov.