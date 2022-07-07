Koko Crater Stairs access road scheduled for repaving, 4-day closure next week

City officials say the scheduled repaving of an access road used to reach the popular Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai next week will require a brief, four-day closure while work is being done.

The repaving of the entire Koko Head Park Road at Koko Head District Park is scheduled from July 12 to July 15, weather permitting. The public parking lot will not be impacted, officials said, but the trailhead to Koko Crater Stairs will be closed.

“We really appreciate the public’s cooperation with the brief closure of this popular trail,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen in a news release. “The more the repaving crew can focus on their work, without disruption from wayward hikers, the quicker we can reopen the tramway. So please help spread the word about avoiding the trail for these four days.”

In addition, officials have also scheduled the repaving of the parking lots at Wailupe Beach Park and Joe Lukela Beach Park on July 14 and 15, respectively, requiring their closures during the work.

The lots are expected to be completed and reopened the following day, weather permitting.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of park users while these facilities are closed for maintenance,” said DPR in its release.