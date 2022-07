Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is there a logical reason that Hilo can’t be another Highland Park? Is there anything that prevents Kahului from becoming another Uvalde? Will Honolulu one day have a tragedy similar to Buffalo’s?

According to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Second Amendment allows civilians the “right to bear arms,” but it does not allow civilians the right to have and use whatever weapons they prefer.

Congress not only has the authority to decide what weapons civilians can have and use, it has the obligation to do so.

Is there a logical reason for non-law enforcement civilians to be allowed to own assault rifles used in many mass killings? To allow them to have high- capacity magazines and an unlimited amount of ammunition?

Are there logical reasons for Congress not to require waiting periods, so thorough background and mental- health checks can be completed before civilians can have and use a gun?

The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population and almost half of the guns and rifles. Some say we will be safer if we only had more.

Really?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

Choose elected officials who will choose life

Elections are critical on every level. Hawaii could become a “death destination.”

Hawaii is one of only 10 states, along with Washington, D.C., that legalized physician-assisted suicide. Legislation hashing out details for nurses and physician assistants to write lethal prescriptions and allowing telemedicine exams is pending. Past decisions show the majority of current lawmakers consider the ending of life to be a right.

With the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, state lawmakers will decide Hawaii’s abortion laws (“Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion,” Star-Advertiser, June 24). Correcting the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, more than half of the states now have laws with abortion restrictions. With that in mind, Hawaii could become a desirable destination to end the life of an unborn child. Legalizing abortion, even up to full-term, could happen.

Before voting, find out the candidates’ stance on these two issues. Decide “between life and death, between blessings and curses. Choose life!” (Deuteronomy).

Michele Lincoln

Lahaina

What else can states decide to regulate?

Regarding Donald Graber’s letter supporting the principle that each state can decide which rights women are allowed (“Abortion now decided by 50 states,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 2): Maybe he feels we could do that with their right to vote as well. With that logic, one could revisit slavery and let each state decide.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

With pregnancies, it takes two to tango

If women are to be required by law in some states to bear the physical, emotional and financial costs and dangers of carrying a fetus to term, is it not also logical and just that the man directly involved in the pregnancy also be required by law to bear a portion of the costs of birthing, supporting and rearing the resulting child?

Paternity was nearly impossible to determine with certainty back in 1973, but is very easy to prove with modern genetic testing. The man can never bear the physical burden and personal medical risk of carrying a child to term, but certainly he is equally responsible for the financial burden of supporting and caring for the result of an unwanted (or wanted) pregnancy.

I suspect that a lot of the fervor to “protect the unborn” might be quickly tempered if both partners were held equally liable and legally responsible for the result, by statute.

Joel Aycock

Keaau, Hawaii island

Navy can speed up defueling of Red Hill

Now that the Navy’s water is restored, it is no longer treating the Red Hill fuel leak situation as an emergency (“Long list of failures caused Red Hill leak, Navy investigation finds,” Star- Advertiser, July 1).

Our drinking water aquifer is still in grave danger.

There seems to be some confusion about whether defueling will begin or be finished by Dec. 31, 2024, but either way it is too late.

As one woman from O‘ahu Water Protectors said, when the military really wants to do something, it can do so very quickly.

And as for what to do with the fuel: The Navy has long bragged that it can supply our airports and harbors and power plants, so that’s what it should do.

And pass the savings on to customers.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

Political sign-wavers a distraction to drivers

That time of year again! The political candidates are on the road waving like their lives depended on it.

What makes you think I will vote for you just because you are out there on the street, waving and distracting me from keeping my eyes on the road?

How am I able to drink my coffee, text, put on lipstick and drive safely when you are distracting me?

Eve Colton In

Aiea

