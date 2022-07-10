Hawaii traffic fatalities higher at halfway mark compared to 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 60 traffic fatalities reported statewide in the first six months of 2022 surpassed the total from the same period in 2021, when there were 46 such deaths, according to preliminary statistics from the state Department of Transportation.

Twenty-six of the 60 traffic fatalities from Jan. 1 to June 30 involved motor vehicle occupants, 15 involved motorcycles, mopeds or scooters, 14 involved pedestrians and five involved bicyclists, DOT said.

The number of pedestrian deaths in the first six months of the year is two more than in the same period of 2021, when there were 12, and there were four more bicyclist fatalities than the single death at the same time last year.

However, the number of fatalities involving motorcycles, mopeds and scooters was slightly lower for the first six months of this year compared to 17 at the same time last year.

In all of 2021, the state recorded 94 traffic deaths.

DOT’s latest report also shows that nine of the 2022 traffic fatalities statewide involved homeless individuals, including six pedestrians and three bicyclists.

While Oahu’s 24 road deaths in the first half of 2022 were two fewer than for the same period of 2021, the neighbor isles saw increases in traffic fatalities. Hawaii County recorded 21 traffic fatalities so far this year compared to 12 at the same time last year, according to DOT. There were 12 in Maui County compared to eight last year, and Kauai County saw three fatalities from January through June compared to none for the same period last year.

Hawaii County and Maui County each tallied one bicycle-related fatality so far this year. Three, including one involving an electric bicycle, have occurred on Oahu.

Honolulu police said Oahu’s 24th traffic fatality, the most recent, involved a vehicle running over a 25-year-old man who was lying in the middle of Kalihi Street in the early morning hours of June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maui police reported two pedestrian fatalities within weeks of each another.

On May 26, a vehicle traveling west on Hana Highway hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road at Hookele Street in Kahului. The man, later identified as Jason Walsh, 51, was known to frequent the area. Police were informed on June 15 that Walsh died from his injuries at Kaiser Moanalua Medical Center on Oahu.

On June 17, Ruben Kaaihue, 34, of Wailuku, suffered fatal injuries when he was struck twice by vehicles traveling westbound on Kaahumanu Avenue.

Maui has since recorded its 13th traffic fatality of 2022, with police reporting that Jeremy Caballero, 46, of Kihei, died Friday after losing control of his 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle while speeding eastbound on Kuikahi Drive in Wailuku and sliding into another vehicle. Caballero later died at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

A crash Monday involving a motorcyclist added to Hawaii County’s 2022 traffic toll. Police said Malvin Reyes, 58, of Pepeekeo, suffered fatal injuries when his Hilo-bound motorcycle crossed the center line on Highway 19 in Honomu, sideswiping two Waimea-bound vehicles before striking a third vehicle head-on.

Reyes was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center.

Neither of the two motorcyclists killed were wearing helmets, according to police.

—

TRAFFIC-RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAII

Jan. 1 to June 30

>> State (60 total): 26 motor vehicle occupants, 14 pedestrians, 15 motorcycle/moped/scooter operators, 5 bicyclists.

>> City and County of Honolulu (24 total): 8 motor vehicle occupants, 7 pedestrians, 6 motorcycle/scooter operators, 3 bicyclists.

>> Hawaii County (21 total): 12 motor vehicle occupants, 3 pedestrians, 5 motorcycle operators, 1 bicyclist.

>> Maui County (12 total): 4 motor vehicle occupants, 4 pedestrians, 3 motorcycle/scooter operators, 1 bicyclist.

>> Kauai County (3 total): 2 motor vehicle occupants, 1 scooter operator.