comscore Hawaii traffic fatalities higher at halfway mark compared to 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii traffic fatalities higher at halfway mark compared to 2021

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

The 60 traffic fatalities reported statewide in the first six months of 2022 surpassed the total from the same period in 2021, when there were 46 such deaths, according to preliminary statistics from the state Department of Transportation. Read more

3 former prison guards await verdict in beating of inmate at Hawaii Community Correctional Center
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 30 – June 3, 2022

