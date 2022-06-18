Pedestrian in Maui roadway dies after being hit by 2 vehicles

A pedestrian on Kaahumanu Avenue in Kahului was killed after being struck by two vehicles.

The Maui Police Department said the collision took place Friday at around 8:45 p.m., while the unidentified pedestrian was on the outer westbound lane of Kaahumanu Avenue, roughly 550 feet from Lono Avenue. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk, MPD said.

A black Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 67-year-old man and carrying a 51-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl, traveling westbound on the road first collided with the pedestrian, according to police. Shortly after, a blue and white Honda Accord, which was being operated by a 53-year-old woman, struck the same pedestrian while also traveling westbound on Kaahumanu Avenue.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and did not report any injuries.

It’s not suspected that alcohol, drugs or speed factored into the collision, according to a preliminary investigation.

The traffic fatality is Maui County’s 11th this year; there were six fatalities at this time in 2021.