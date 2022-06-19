Man, 25, lying on road dies after he is struck by car in Kalihi

A 25-year-old man, who was reportedly lying down on the road, died early this morning after he was struck by a car in Kalihi.

Police said the man was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Honolulu police said at about 1:15 a.m. today, a man was lying down on Kalihi Street for unknown reasons when a Toyota Matrix, driven by a 45-year-old man, traveling southbound on the street struck him. The driver of the Toyota pulled over at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision at this time.

Police have yet to determine if drugs and alcohol were contributing factors in the pedestrian’s death.

This is the 24th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to the same number at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.