There is a very important consideration besides proving the Navy wrong on its estimated fuel-spill volumes (“Hawaii health officials question Navy’s Red Hill fuel spill findings,” Star-Advertiser, July 10).

The discrepancies found by the state Department of Health may not just be miscalculation or misrepresentation by the Navy regarding the spills. It’s possible that one or more of those old, rusty tanks is slowly leaking fuel into the ground from the corroded steel tank walls or bottoms where they contact the damp concrete outer shells.

It’s impossible to know if this is happening because there is no way to inspect those areas. But the consequences are dire.

Let’s use all our ingenuity to get the fuel out of the tanks pronto. Can’t we use water to pressure-test one or more pipelines, a normal procedure in petroleum pipeline systems, to ensure integrity and get on with loading ships and planes?

Tony Hoff

Kaneohe

Kailua Beach needs better maintenance

I am concerned about the the lack of maintenance on Kailua Beach. I walk on the beach every day and am dismayed with its sad appearance and unkempt condition.

There has been no upkeep along the high-tide line and into the park itself for a very long time. Many trees have fallen due to erosion with roots exposed. Dead trees remain on the beach with roots exposed. Many trees currently are in danger of falling.

The benches are in need of replacement or repair, with metal pieces rusting and boards broken. Between the boat ramp and channel are several exposed PVC pipes. Also exposed are junction boxes with wires sticking out of the pipes.

There appears to be no disabled access. The lifeguard stations and rest- rooms are in dire need of repairs.

It is no wonder fewer visitors are intending on returning. The beach is a sad representation of what it could be.

Lynn Lundquist

Kailua

40 years after Chin, Asians still face attacks

Although 40 years have gone by, the memory of Vincent Chin never left me because of his senseless killing when he was about to be married (“We must not forget murder of Vincent Chin,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, June 24).

That was most disturbing. I can’t imagine this gruesome murder happening to anyone just before what would be one of the happiest time of a person’s life. He was simply a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

From all accounts, Chin never had a chance as he was hunted down and pummeled to death by two angry white autoworkers armed with a baseball bat. His assailants were looking for a scapegoat for their financial woes, which they blamed on competition from Japanese cars.

His assailants were really never held accountable. Today, nothing has changed and the same cast of characters exist as we witness almost daily, mounting violence against Asians and other minorities.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

Choose candidates who respect individual rights

Regarding voting for life or death (“Choose elected officials who will choose life,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 8): Conception, like life and death, is a natural miracle. One’s right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” is a legal miracle, a constitutional “blessing” not granted to all in this world, but guaranteed to Americans.

Legally dictating what a person can or can’t do with his or her own body and life tramples that noble idea of personal rights. I’ll pick my candidates on their respect for our individual rights, not on their willingness to take them away.

There are many other issues to consider, but this one is foundational.

Marvin Nogelmeier

Kalihi Valley

Paternity has same obligations as maternity

I agree 100% with Joel Aycock (“With pregnancies, it takes two to tango,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 8).

The Supreme Court’s decision to take away a woman’s right to choose also takes away the rights of the future unsuspecting daddy who, regardless of whether he wants a son or daughter, will have one — for his entire lifetime.

With maternity comes paternity and the responsibilities of same.

It is just as important for men to support and vote for pro-Roe candidates as it is for women, since the male partner’s life will be forever changed as well.

Terry Joiner

Waialae-Kahala

Fewer return tourists could be a good thing

I was completely devastated when I read fewer tourists intend to return to Hawaii within five years (“Fewer visitors intend to return to Hawaii within 5 years, survey finds,” Star-Advertiser, July 8).

Make it 10 years and you have a deal!

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

