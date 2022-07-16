Citing lack of details, Hawaii health officials plan to reject Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / Jan. 28
State Department of Health officials said Friday that they will reject the Navy’s plan for draining its Red Hill fuel facility. Navy officials lead a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa.
