comscore Citing lack of details, Hawaii health officials plan to reject Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Citing lack of details, Hawaii health officials plan to reject Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / Jan. 28 State Department of Health officials said Friday that they will reject the Navy’s plan for draining its Red Hill fuel facility. Navy officials lead a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / Jan. 28

    State Department of Health officials said Friday that they will reject the Navy’s plan for draining its Red Hill fuel facility. Navy officials lead a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa.

The Navy released the 20-page plan June 30, in accordance with a department deadline, but noted in the document that it didn’t expect DOH would accept it and that it planned to submit supplemental information by September to help satisfy regulatory requirements. Read more

Previous Story
Bishop Museum CEO Melanie Ide reconsiders resignation

Scroll Up