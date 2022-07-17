Las Vegas Advisor: 53rd World Series of Poker’s Main Event begins in Vegas

The Main Event of the 53rd World Series of Poker is in play, drawing 8,663 players who put up $10,000 for the entry fee or won their way in through qualifying tournaments.

That’s a 30% increase over last year’s 6,650 entrants and the second-­largest field of all time behind the 8,773 in 2006. The prize pool is more than $80 million, with $10 million going to first place.

All nine final-table players will get $1 million or more and the top 1,300 finishers will be in the money for at least a $15,000 prize.

The new Poker World Champion will be crowned this weekend.

Steak special: The steakhouses at Boyd casinos are running a steak and wine special for the rest of the month. A three-course dinner for two featuring a 40-ounce tomahawk steak and two glasses of wine is $140 at The Angry Butcher (Sam’s Town), MRKT (Aliante), Cornerstone (Gold Coast), Alder & Birch (Orleans) and Carve (Cannery).

Moreno at the Palms: Frankie Moreno has been signed as the first resident headliner at the Palms. One of Las Vegas’ best under-the-­radar live performers over the past two decades, Moreno has had successful runs at the Stratosphere (now The STRAT), Golden Nugget and Planet Hollywood, and is a frequent performer at the Smith Center. “Frankie Moreno: All the Hits” opens July 29 with tickets starting at $31.

Topless triple: The topless-­optional Sapphire Pool & Dayclub is offering a three-course lunch for $29, from noon to 3 p.m. Friday to Sunday. The main course choices are an Angus burger, club sandwich, Caesar salad with chicken or salmon, or Cobb salad; each choice comes with appetizer and dessert. Parking and pool entry are free. (It’s OK to keep your top on.)

Question: I read in this column about the closing of the Hawaiian Marketplace. Where was it?

Answer: If you’ve ever driven down the Strip, you’ll remember it as the strange collection of restaurants and souvenir shops between MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood. Its name came from the island motif that themed the area.

