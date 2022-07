Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Losing our aloha spirit will drive away tourists; No right turn on red makes traffic worse; Pro-choice and pro-life value choices and lives. Read more

It is obvious to me, and I believe to most small businesses in Waikiki, that the recent efforts to extract more kala from our visitors, and to impose restrictions on visitors’ use of our public parks, is a punitive response to the 2016-2020 invasion into our residential communities by illegal vacation rentals (“Higher park fees sought for tourists in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 18).

This punitive response is going to cause visitors to reconsider a vacation to Hawaii — mainly because Hawaii will no longer be viewed by visitors as the “land of aloha.”

It has long been known that Hawaii’s three major attractions are weather, beaches and the aloha spirit expressed by the residents.

The damage caused to our aloha spirit by these actions will be long- lasting, and it will be our local folks who will suffer the most.

Bob Hampton

Chairman, Waikiki Beach Activities

No right turn on red makes traffic worse

Regarding “No right turn on red snarls Waikiki traffic” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 11), and “Waikiki was designed to be pedestrian friendly” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 14): As a resident on Ena Road and Ala Moana Boulevard, and both a pedestrian and a driver in the area, I agree in earnest that no right turn on red was a bad idea, and a classic example of why you shouldn’t fix something that isn’t broken.

The only possible time a driver can turn right at Ena and Ala Moana is to safely turn on red. Pedestrians will use an entire cycle to cross when the light is green at Ena. Cars are now forced to squeeze between the packs of people making the crossing.

Impatient motorists wanting to go straight to Kalia Road end up dangerously trying to swerve around the right-turning cars, coming close to sideswiping pedestrians waiting to cross Ena. Meanwhile, when driving, it takes much longer for traffic to free up for me to enter and/or exit my building.

This change had made traffic worse, and also more dangerous, than simply allowing a safe right turn on red. The reader who claimed all traffic is from somewhere else must not have their own car.

James Maloney

Ala Moana

$600 million for DHHL better spent elsewhere

It is foolish for the state to spend $600 million on the Native Hawaiian homestead program when more important problems need attention (“Historic $600 million Hawaiian homestead bill becomes law,” Star-Advertiser, July 12).

Having Native Hawaiian ancestry — especially of less than 50% — should not entitle people to special treatment. This is America. Everyone should be treated equally.

The money would be better spent on low-rent housing, rail transit and cleaning up the primitive toilets that are polluting our islands. Also on paying competitive salaries to teachers and police to keep them here.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Pro-choice and pro-life value choices and lives

I ask those whose religion and/or personal values stand for pro-life to remember that many people do not hold to the same religion or values, and they stand for something else.

But pro-choice and pro-life are not really mutually exclusive. Pro-choice is not pro-abortion, nor is it anti-life. It values the life of the mother, while prolife values the life of the unborn fetus.

And in both cases, one makes a choice. If you believe a woman has a right to control her body, you may choose to have an abortion (or not). If you do not believe that, then you will choose not to have one. Either way, you make a choice.

It’s really pretty simple if you pay attention to what words mean. In both instances you value life and you make a choice.

Wendy Pollitt

Kaneohe

To save your life, obey instructions from police

It breaks my heart to hear of another police officer-involved shooting death. This should not happen.

The responsibility lies with the failure to educate and adhere to the safe operation of a vehicle.

You must be licensed, have a current registration, safety check, proof of insurance. When signaled to pull over you must comply immediately and respond with respect: “Yes sir, no sir.”

If you have an outstanding warrant, accept the consequences. Under no circumstances do you attempt a high-speed escape, fire a weapon, run away or resist.

Your loved ones are the only ones responsible for their own deaths. Don’t blame the police. They would be alive today if they were taught and complied with the rules of the road.

Pauline Arellano

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter