Drilling work to require single-lane closures at Kawailoa Road Bridge in Kailua

Upcoming exploratory drilling work at Kailua’s Kawailoa Road Bridge will come with single-lane closures on the bridge.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announced today that, during the project, single-lane closures over the two-lane bridge will be necessary at times so crews can conduct soil sampling work associated with the bridge scour evaluation.

During the closures, the roadway and the driveway adjacent to the bridge will stay open. Honolulu police will be on-site to direct traffic at both ends of the closure.

Motorists, including those headed to Kailua Beach Park or the Lanikai area, are advised to plan for extra travel time near the bridge.

The city anticipates getting the necessary permits to start work on Aug. 1. The project will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. It will end after Aug. 12, the city said.

Delays in permitting would likely impact the start date, though, the city said.