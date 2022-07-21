Sick hiker rescued from Koko Head Crater Trail

A teenager who became ill on the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai was rescued by Honolulu firefighters this afternoon.

At just before 1 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the sick teenager who was unable to descend the trail on her own.

HFD arrived at the scene a few minutes later. One unit began walking the trail on foot to reach the hike, and another unit secured a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter at Koko Head District Park.

HFD conducted a medical assessment on the girl when they reached her on the trail, and afterward flew her to the landing zone via Air 1.

Her care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 1:40 p.m.