Sick hiker rescued from Koko Head Crater Trail

A teenager who became ill on the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai was rescued by Honolulu firefighters this afternoon.
At just before 1 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the sick teenager who was unable to descend the trail on her own.
HFD arrived at the scene a few minutes later. One unit began walking the trail on foot to reach the hike, and another unit secured a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter at Koko Head District Park.
HFD conducted a medical assessment on the girl when they reached her on the trail, and afterward flew her to the landing zone via Air 1.
Her care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 1:40 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.