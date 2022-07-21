comscore Hawaii COVID-19 trends reverse upward ahead of possible rise to come due to BA.5 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii COVID-19 trends reverse upward ahead of possible rise to come due to BA.5

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 77% of Hawaii’s population had completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 44% boosted once and 10% boosted twice. Kai Koontz, with his father, Brian Koontz, received a COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday from Dr. Glenn Young at a Kaiser Permanente community vaccination clinic at Aina Haina Elementary School.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 77% of Hawaii’s population had completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 44% boosted once and 10% boosted twice. Kai Koontz, with his father, Brian Koontz, received a COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday from Dr. Glenn Young at a Kaiser Permanente community vaccination clinic at Aina Haina Elementary School.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sharon Souza, a special education teacher at Aina Haina Elementary, received her COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sharon Souza, a special education teacher at Aina Haina Elementary, received her COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Leila Koontz held the hand of her father, Brian Koontz, as she received a COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday from Dr. Glenn Young at a Kaiser Permanente community vaccination clinic at Aina Haina Elementary School.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Leila Koontz held the hand of her father, Brian Koontz, as she received a COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday from Dr. Glenn Young at a Kaiser Permanente community vaccination clinic at Aina Haina Elementary School.

Hawaii’s COVID-19 trends reflected a reversal this week, with higher average counts and positivity rates reported for the first time following weeks of decline. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii police union endorses Aiona for governor

Scroll Up