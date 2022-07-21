Hawaii COVID-19 trends reverse upward ahead of possible rise to come due to BA.5
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 77% of Hawaii’s population had completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 44% boosted once and 10% boosted twice. Kai Koontz, with his father, Brian Koontz, received a COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday from Dr. Glenn Young at a Kaiser Permanente community vaccination clinic at Aina Haina Elementary School.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sharon Souza, a special education teacher at Aina Haina Elementary, received her COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leila Koontz held the hand of her father, Brian Koontz, as she received a COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday from Dr. Glenn Young at a Kaiser Permanente community vaccination clinic at Aina Haina Elementary School.