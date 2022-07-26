Swimmer attacked by monk seal won’t be fined

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY MARKUS FAIGLE
A swimmer was injured Sunday morning while swimming too close to a nursing Hawaiian monk seal and her pup near a roped-off area in Waikiki. NOAA says the public must maintain a distance of 50 feet to view monk seals and 150 feet for a pup with its mother.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
After Sunday’s incident with a swimmer, it’s business as usual Monday for Hawaiian monk seal RH58.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“Rocky,” and her pup PO8 as they visited the beach next to the Natatorium where the pup found a yellow slipper to play with.
July 25, 2022 CTY Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@
STARADVERTISER.COM
Baby seal playing with a yellow slipper. Seal and baby visit beach right next to Natatorium.
COURTESY MARKUS FAIGLE
In this image from video, two men carry a woman after she was injured by Rocky the Hawaiian monk seal Sunday in Waikiki. The state will not fine her for being too close to the monk seal.