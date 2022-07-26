comscore Swimmer attacked by monk seal won’t be fined | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Swimmer attacked by monk seal won’t be fined

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

    A swimmer was injured Sunday morning while swimming too close to a nursing Hawaiian monk seal and her pup near a roped-off area in Waikiki. NOAA says the public must maintain a distance of 50 feet to view monk seals and 150 feet for a pup with its mother.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM After Sunday’s incident with a swimmer, it’s business as usual Monday for Hawaiian monk seal RH58.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM “Rocky,” and her pup PO8 as they visited the beach next to the Natatorium where the pup found a yellow slipper to play with.

  • COURTESY MARKUS FAIGLE In this image from video, two men carry a woman after she was injured by Rocky the Hawaiian monk seal Sunday in Waikiki. The state will not fine her for being too close to the monk seal.

State officials Monday said they will not fine a woman whose close encounter with an endangered Hawaiian monk seal mother left her with injuries Sunday morning in Waikiki. Read more

