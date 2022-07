Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Unprecedented high temperatures are causing suffering and thousands of deaths in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. The number of climate deniers is decreasing, except for the remaining ignorant, delusional or dishonest.

Climate action by the U.S. federal government was paralyzed for four years by President Donald Trump’s incompetence and irresponsibility.

Recently it has been paralyzed by obstructionist U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, who prioritized personal economic profits from fossil fuels over national security and global security.

There is no existential threat greater than climate change. The accelerating increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events should be sufficient proof for urgent action, if the international consensus of thousands of scientific experts was insufficient.

Fortunately for Hawaii, most government leaders appear concerned and are acting responsibly, but is this enough and fast enough?

As climate change inevitably gets worse, the limits of adaptation and mitigation may have been reached.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

Dems support workers; GOP supports business

Bert Oshiro argued that we should “expunge unions from our political process” (“Unions have too much control over politicians” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 26).

Democrats promote the interests of the working class: better wages, safe working conditions, health insurance, a fair workweek, pay for overtime, parental leave and the right to bargain with employers over these issues.

Republicans promote the business and corporate agenda, as is their right.

In a free-market economy, unions evolved to counter the strength and control of corporations, which seldom saw worker welfare as a priority.

Only 22% of Hawaii’s workers are union and yet voters overwhelming side with union endorsements and union issues.

The Constitution guarantees everyone’s right to assemble and petition our government, which is what Hawaii’s unions proudly do every day, and they have the strong support of Hawaii voters. Perhaps there’s a lesson here for Oshiro and Republicans.

Tom Husted

Kapolei

Republican candidates showed aloha in debate

Talking with friends, neighbors and ohana, I can say with confidence that Hawaii voters are worried about the future. On the political landscape, we are united in how divided we are.

You can imagine how refreshing it was to witness the civility of the Republican gubernatorial candidates at last Thursday night’s “Super Debate” (“BJ Penn’s political stance comes into clearer focus,” Star-Advertiser, July 22). The aloha on that stage with those competing Republican candidates was especially pronounced after spending an hour watching leading Democratic candidates sniping and flinging rude accusations for an hour.

The stark contrast is ironic, since it was about the failed policies of the Democrats, who have had a political stronghold on the islands since statehood. The lack of aloha they shared is reflected in the bloated budgets, rampant corruption and an economic future that almost guarantees our keiki won’t be able to afford raising their families in Hawaii in the years to come.

Auwe! Vote for aloha.

Shirlene Ostrov

Ko Olina

Apply strict rules for carrying gun in public

It is with great dismay that I sense Hawaii will be obliged to permit registered gun owners to carry them in public (“Permits to carry guns in public will not be automatically granted in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, July 14). But if our Legislature will be considering regulations to make this safer, may I offer this option?

Any handgun to be legally carried in public shall not be concealed, but contained in a bulletproof carrying case, locked with a PIN code. This case shall be made in a single Pantone color, with no other colors permitted. This also may be applied to any long gun with multiple-shot capability that exceeds five rounds.

I hope the only exceptions will be for people who currently wear weapons at work.

I also support the requirement of personal insurance to cover at least a half-million dollars per person injured or killed by any weapon, except for people committing homicide.

Anyone who thinks this is excessive should consult their closest hospital for the amount usually billed for a one-month surgical ICU stay for multiple trauma.

Mary Macmillan

Mililani

Suspend state’s GET for gasoline purchases

Yes, a suspension of federal and state gas taxes is warranted.

The Hawaii general excise tax (GET) is especially galling since it is a percentage of the price — 4.5% or 5%, depending on the county. It is paid in addition to federal and local fuel taxes. When gas prices go up, so does the tax.

The next Legislature must place a cap on the GET for gas when it hits a certain price. In other words, it remains a percentage until gas reaches, say, $4 a gallon, at which point the GET is frozen at a fixed amount.

Barbara Marumoto

Kahala

