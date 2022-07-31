Las Vegas Advisors: 3 closed Vegas casinos set to be razed and sold

The verdict has been rendered for three of the four Las Vegas casinos that didn’t reopen following the COVID-19 shutdown: They never will.

Station Casinos has announced that Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson will not be brought back. The buildings will be razed and the land sold to noncasino companies (to prevent competition).

The 31,000-square-foot, 1,400-seat Pepsi Ice Arena adjacent to Fiesta Rancho will not be torn down and will continue to operate, at least until that property is sold.

The last casino still in limbo is Eastside Cannery, owned by Boyd Gaming.

Adele rescheduled: It’s on again. Adele’s residency in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace is now set to run from Nov. 18 to March 24. There will be 32 shows total. Ticket options include working your way through a complicated ticket-buying process or taking a chance on the secondary market, where they’re already going for $600 to sit in the nosebleeds.

Formula 1 attraction: Following the announcement of its Las Vegas race set for 2023, which led to the purchase of a 39-acre parcel just east of the Strip, Formula 1 has revealed that it will build an “Experience” attraction on the property. Details have not been announced, but a race simulator of some sort certainly seems likely.

Lobster lineup: In response to huge crowds for the Wednesday all-you-can-eat lobster buffet at the Palms, the opening has been pushed back to 2 p.m. from 4 p.m. Starting at 12:30 p.m., you can opt to sign up to receive a text to enter in lieu of standing in line. Despite the demand, there hasn’t been a price increase yet; it’s still $64.99.

Question: When will Ghostbar reopen at the Palms?

Answer: Ghostbar will reopen on the 55th floor of the Palms on Wednesday. Hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 9 p.m. One big change: The famous plexiglass window providing a view through the floor down into the parking lot has been removed.

