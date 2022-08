Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thankfully, Sylvia Luke, referring to a political action committee (PAC) ad by the Carpenters Union that supports Ikaika Anderson’s candidacy, said, “These kinds of ads disgust most voters and damage the entire election process.” Indeed, they disgust me, and I deplore the damage to the election process.

If a candidate does not agree with the content of an ad by anyone who is trying to elect him or her, he or she should issue a rebuttal of the ad’s innuendos and misstatements of facts. That would be fair to the electorate. Less fair is for the candidate to hide behind a facade while piously professing innocence and impotence in the matter of deception.

Candidates should be able to win based on their own records and not depend on special interests to confuse and deceive the voters through smear campaigns. And by the way, how did the PAC get the closeup and personal videos if there is supposed to be no coordination with the candidate? My vote is for honesty.

Leigh Prentiss

Kailua

Don’t waste money on negative campaigning

I have been receiving a lot of election literature in the mail, and I have also watched a lot of negative commercials on TV from Be Change Now, super PACs, VoteVets and other groups. As a voter, I have become confused, disillusioned and upset. I think that this is the reason why people don’t choose to vote.

I would like to suggest that Be Change Now, VoteVets, super PACs and other groups spend their money more wisely. Think about establishing a scholarship foundation to help train college students to become effective leaders, or donate to a worthy charity.

Don’t waste your money on negative campaigns or spreading false information. It turns off the voters.

Meryle Hirotsu

Wahiawa

Prosecute Trump for Jan. 6 insurrection

There have been three huge disasters in the United States in my lifetime: the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor; the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon; and the Jan. 6, 2021, assault of the U.S. Capitol.

We defeated Japan and Nazi Germany and killed the leaders of the 9/11 attack.

But the leader of the Jan. 6 assault remains unpunished. Donald Trump must be prosecuted for his crimes, which are unique in the history of the presidency.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Republicans failed to stand for cops, vets

As we know, action speaks louder than words. An obvious example of this is the Republicans often saying they support police and the men and women in the military. Yet their leader, Donald Trump, encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, during which police were mugged trying to defend our democratic process.

Additionally, Republican senators recently voted against a bill to provided benefits to service members affected by toxic burn pit exposure. Talk about hypocrisy!

Tony Turbeville

Makaha

Law requires businesses to allow service animals

I would like to bring attention to the dire need for education in the hospitality, retail and service industries regarding humans with disabilities and their service animals.

The American with Disabilities Act requires hotels and all other public accommodations to treat disabled guests with service animals like all other guests. This was not my experience at several hotels and businesses in Waikiki and Kapahulu.

My intention is to prevent others from being discriminated against and harassed, and to promote equality and the feeling of safety in town. Thank you for your time, energy and consideration.

Kim Manzo

Kaimuki

Fix breakdowns in security clearances

As a retired military veteran, I am very concerned about the military background of Walter Glenn Primrose (“Alleged Russian spies from Kapolei enter pleas of not guilty,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 3).

My hope is that the FBI and/or the Department of Defense is doing a deep dive on Primrose’s time in the Coast Guard.

He had a secret-level security clearance. What did he do with the classified information while on active duty?

What about the vetting process for a security clearance and his years working for a defense contractor because he had a secret-level clearance? What did he do with the information he got from the contractor job?

These are serious breakdowns that need to be identified and fixed now.

George Moyer

Waikiki

Few precautions even as COVID cases abound

Am I missing something? Or are we still in a pandemic?

We’ve had hundreds of new COVID-19 cases weekly, plus double- digit deaths (“Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new infections, 21 coronavirus-related deaths,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 3).

I seem to remember when one or two deaths were alarming. Now, almost no one wears masks and no one bats an eye.

The new normal seems to be living in a never-ending disaster.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

