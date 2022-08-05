comscore Las Vegas police make arrest in fatal shooting at Mirage hotel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Las Vegas police make arrest in fatal shooting at Mirage hotel

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ELLEN SCHMIDT/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Metropolitan police are stationed outside The Mirage in response to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino, Thursday, in Las Vegas.

    ELLEN SCHMIDT/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Metropolitan police are stationed outside The Mirage in response to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino, Thursday, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS >> A man accused of shooting three acquaintances in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room, killing one and wounding two, has been arrested, police said today.

The alleged gunman was “identified, located, & arrested” within six hours of the 8:30 p.m. Thursday shooting at the Mirage hotel, Capt. Dori Koren tweeted.

The shooting prompted a lockdown for more than two hours as police rushed into the iconic casino and hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The suspect’s identity was not disclosed and it was not immediately clear when he would appear in court.

Koren did not describe a motive for the shooting, which he characterized as “isolated inside a room” and not a threat to the public.

Koren told reporters around midnight that the assailant had a Las Vegas address and knew the man who was killed and two women who were wounded.

The injured women were taken to a hospital. No details were disclosed about their conditions and they were not identified.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hourly workers still have leverage as U.S. hiring booms
Next Story
Pentagon denies D.C. request for National Guard migrant help

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up