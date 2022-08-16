Air Force test launches Minuteman 3 missile

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. >> An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early today in a routine test of the weapon system, the U.S. Air Force said.

The missile blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:49 a.m. and its reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles over the Pacific to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the system, a Vandenberg statement said.

“Our test launches are scheduled well in advance and are not reactionary to world events,” Maj. Armand Wong, commander of the test task force, said in a statement from Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.