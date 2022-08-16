Air Force test launches Minuteman 3 missile

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. >> An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early today in a routine test of the weapon system, the U.S. Air Force said.
The missile blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:49 a.m. and its reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles over the Pacific to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
Test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the system, a Vandenberg statement said.
“Our test launches are scheduled well in advance and are not reactionary to world events,” Maj. Armand Wong, commander of the test task force, said in a statement from Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.