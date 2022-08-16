Quick, easy local fruit salad

A fruit salad is an act of kindness to your future self: Taking the time to chop your favorite fruits, especially the more labor-intensive ones, then eating them in a large bowl by the spoonful is inordinately satisfying. This version calls for golden nuggets of pineapple, mango and bananas, a smoothie in fruit salad form, but you could use whatever you have on hand. Blueberries, strawberries and peaches would be lovely, as would sliced kiwi, pomegranate arils and clementine wedges.
A spritz of lemon juice and a pinch of salt — just a pinch — make all the difference in enlivening fresh-cut fruit.
Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
• 1/2 ripe pineapple, peeled, cored and diced (about 2 cups)
• 2 ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted and diced (about 2 cups)
• 2 slightly underripe, yellow-green bananas, peeled and thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
• Pinch of salt
• Freshly squeezed lemon juice, as needed
Directions:
In a large bowl, toss to combine the pineapple, mangoes, bananas and salt. Depending on how acidic your fruit is, season with as much lemon juice as you would like, starting with 1 tablespoon.
Serve immediately or pack in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Total time: 5 minutes, serves 4.
