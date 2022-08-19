USDA issues alert for Hawaii Big Island Beef’s ground beef due to potential E. coli contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert due to concerns that Hawaii Big Island Beef-brand ground beef products may be contaminated with potentially deadly E. coli bacterium.

The alert issued Thursday said the products in question were produced Aug. 8 at the company’s meat processing plant and slaughterhouse in Paauilo on Hawaii island and shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Hawaii. The service said it did not request a recall because the products are no longer available for purchase.

“The problem was discovered by FSIS during an assessment of the establishment’s production records associated with a sample that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7,” the alert said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products, the alert said.

Hawaii Beef Producers LLC, which does business under the Hawaii Big Island Beef brand, did not immediately respond to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment.

The products subject to the FSIS alert include ground beef in 1-, 2- and 10-pound vacuum-sealed packages, 10-pound bags and 40-pound boxes containing four 10-pound chubs.

Labels on the affected products are marked as “Packed 08/08/22” and include Lot 220808 and case code 134R1; Lot 220808 and case code 135R1; Lot 220808 and case code 134R2; Lot 220808 and case code 0134P10; Lot 220808 and case code 130R10; Lot 220808 and case code 134R10; and Lot 220808 and case code 0134.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 1063” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the alert said.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure to the organism, according to the FSIS. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Anyone who experiences those symptoms should immediately seek emergency medical care, the alert said.