Honolulu blasts its way into U.S. championship game of Little League World Series

Kekoa Payanal homered on Tennessee’s second pitch of the game and Honolulu’s dominant run through the Little League World Series will continue into Saturday’s U.S. championship game after it rolled Nolensville, Tenn., 13-0, in four innings today in South Williamsport, Pa.

Cohen Sakamoto added a grand slam in the first and homered again in the fifth for Honolulu, the West Region champions, which improved to 4-0 in the tournament and have outscored opponents 42-1.

Daly Watson added a two-run homer in the second inning and Kama Angell hit a solo homer in the third to give Honolulu a LLWS-leading 11 in the tournament.

The other 19 teams in the tournament have combined to hit 13 homers.

Shortstop Jaron Lancaster, who turned two impressive double plays on defense, was intentionally walked with one out and nobody on base in the first. He came around to score on Sakamoto’s homer and then had two hits and scored twice in a five-run third inning in which seven consecutive Honolulu batters reached base with two outs.

Jonnovyn Sniffen started for Honolulu and allowed two hits and a walk in two innings with three strikeouts.

He hit a batter and walked another to start the third and was replaced by Luke Hiromoto, who got a double play and a pop up to keep the shutout intact.

Nolensville will play the winner of a game later today between Texas and Pennsylvania on Thursday for the right to play Honolulu in the U.S. championship game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time.