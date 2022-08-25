Honolulu firefighters airlift injured female hiker, 40s, from Diamond Head trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued an injured hiker from the popular Diamond Head Trail. adsdd

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first HFD unit arriving at the trailhead at 7:46 a.m. Firefighters located the hiker after climbing up by foot.

After a medical assessment, HFD airlifted the hiker to the landing zone at Diamond Head State Monument Park, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 8:15 a.m.

HFD reminds hikers to bring a fully charged cell phone in case of an emergency while hiking, and to learn about the trail to familiarize oneself with the route and degree of difficulty prior to starting.s