Las Vegas Advisor: Mob Museum in Vegas plans to expand with land purchase

The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement (aka the Mob Museum) has acquired a 30,000-square-foot vacant lot next door to the existing building that will be used to expand its downtown footprint.

Specifics haven’t been revealed, but added exhibition space, and food and beverage facilities are expected. Since it opened in February 2012, the Mob Museum has been extremely successful, now attracting more than 1,000 visitors per day, of whom up to 90% are out of towners.

Project63 steakhouse: A $20 million steakhouse called Ocean Prime will occupy the rooftop of the Project63 retail complex at CityCenter when it opens in 2023. The 14,500-square-foot venue will be on the fourth level, with a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace overlooking the Strip.

L.A. doughnuts: The first of what could be as many as seven Randy’s Donuts shops in Las Vegas has opened on South Rainbow Boulevard, about 5 miles west of the Strip. Randy’s is famous in Los Angeles, mostly for its iconic sign that has appeared in several movies, including “Mars Attacks!,” “Get Shorty” and “Crocodile Dundee.” The first Randy’s Donuts opened in the L.A. area in 1952.

Iconic brew: Circa has teamed with local brewer Able Baker to create Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde Lager. The beer is served in a 16-ounce can emblazoned with the iconic Vegas Vickie image — for years, Vickie was perched opposite Vegas Vic on Fremont Street. You can get the new brew at Circa starting this month.

Donny’s back: After several months away, Donny Osmond has returned for a residency (sans Marie) at Harrah’s; it began Tuesday. He’s scheduled to play a total of 45 dates through Nov. 19.

Question: Are there any jazz clubs in Las Vegas in or out of the casinos?

Answer: The Dispensary Lounge on East Tropicana Avenue runs live jazz nights on designated weekdays and the last Sunday of each month. The Dispensary isn’t a cannabis shop; it’s a local bar that’s maintained a vibrant jazz scene for years and is a favorite of Vegas locals.

