Vital statistics: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Aug. 26 to Sept. 1
>> Jessica Vanessa Jao Agpoon and Luther Sadiarin Bares
>> Angela Marie Allen and Boris Dekhtyar
>> Chanel Alexis Alvarez and Miguel Angel Molina Estrada
>> Janneth Amaya Gomez and Yesenia Molina Bejarano
>> Michael Joseph Anys and Sylvia Lizette Guel
>> Rhyce Uluwehi Villa Bantolina and Chaz Fatso Ikaika Mai Maluna‘e Monterde
>> Chantelle Anne Beltran Bautista and Jeff Tabaniag Jacinto
>> Chelsie Emiko Omalza Bernades and Anthony Roberto Verrecchia-Lachance
>> Morgan Lawrence Blakey and Theresa Cathy Dang
>> Christin Blessing and Markus Rues
>> Peter Blake Bohling and Alexandra Renee Schmidt
>> Tim Albert Busch and Elisabeth Stürmer
>> Conley Alan Clark and Kevin William Kobler
>> Sierra Catherine Colley and Connor John Van Cleave
>> Christyn Rhea Crisostomo and Keahi Kunio Kapana
>> Keora Kameaiomakamae Cummings and Jay Jay John Ray
>> Maryam Naz Daghighian and Francisco Javier Sanchez Segura
>> Mark Iver Niel Danielson and Gordon Melford Boe
>> Amy Joy Puanani Deuz and Dominico Corpuz Manding
>> Toaolemotu Ben Folauoo and Loine Lau-Okasa
>> Ricky Yibin Fu and Choi Yi June Tse
>> Eloiza Timoteo Gadiano and Giovannie Dela Cruz Agustin
>> Hayk Ghukasyan and Nare Gegham Aleksanyan
>> Michele Lisa Guelfi and Dean James Babich
>> Krystine Sheryl Guevarra and Matthew Montero
>> Austin Ryan Henry and Samantha Grace Tritt
>> Kellen Patricia-Marie Ige and Anika Olivia Peters
>> Joseph Michael Johns and Alejandra Rodriguez
>> Mandar Sudhindra Karjol and Netra Bharat Mahuli
>> Lloyd Scott Kirkland and Stacie Lynnette Powell
>> Kathleen Renee Krider and Paul Thomas Warner
>> Mark Alpert Miranda Lorenzo and John Angelo Cruz Labuguen
>> Shauna Mary MacMillan and Jack Henry Zehner
>> Ashton Nicole Manton and Omar Romero
>> Cynthia Vanessa Melendrez Amador and Javier Tapia
>> Jason Keith Nakamura and Jasmyn-Leigh Ku‘uleialohalani Paredes
>> David Kawika Nakoa and Arianne Monica Cameros
>> Soloman Nathaniel Nanton and Kendra Otika Timitra Alexander
>> Noah Justin Odell and Lynn Tammy Marie Miller
>> Dana Ashley Olvera and Michael Anthony Duran
>> Kyle Brandon Ormita and Ashley Soizic Uyeno
>> Korina Loliga Ortiz and Malo HulTanuvasa III
>> Robert Michael Otero Jr. and Olivia Zayde Perez Escalera
>> Jace Andrew Poole and Presley Anne Misa-Molina
>> Jennifer Sheere Pugh and Timothy Robert Mack Kesler
>> Petra Puha and Peter Szalai
>> Cherrie Ann Ratcliff and Mason Anthony Parks
>> Brent Michael Rausch and Brittney Marie Border
>> Gareth Gregory Rouillard II and Lezlie Michelle Fleming
>> Timothy Michael Royston II and Elizabeth Louise Edwards
>> Brandyn Wade Sanchez and Abcde Keahi Keola
>> Alissa Kawailani Silva and Isaiah Marx Tolentino
>> Erik O’Ryan Solorio and Elissa Natasha Mia Solano
>> Stephanie Koo Yang Speirs and Nicolas Antoine Robert Collin dit de Montesson
>> Jessica Lynn Tabucbuc and Jared Keoni Kai Johnston
>> Yurim Uhm and Jeremia Anthony Alexander Almonte
>> Joshua Delacruz Varcas and Jilliane Embang Cortez
>> Dashun Terrence Walls and Annette Jones
>> Dylan Francis Wiseman and Roland Manuel Dimaya
>> Darci Lyn Zager and Steven Michael Brett Hall
>> Saman Zain and Zain Mehmood
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Aug. 26 to Sept. 1
>> Aliana Jolie Alagano
>> Gwendolyn Behr Kealohamauloaokamehanaokala Dahlia Bautista
>> Ellis Allan Bodin
>> Avery Thi Chun
>> Kiana Lyn Cruz
>> Sonali Reign Diaz
>> Noemi Ainora Foster
>> Charles Miller Graves
>> Luna Hiro Ikeda Oyadamari Wilson
>> Amariah Rose Kahikimaikeakuaki‘eki‘e Kiriakos
>> Amelia Noelle McGovern Llanes
>> Emilia Kanoelani Obando
>> Kai Ben-Michael Ortega
>> Ashtyn Nicole Otero-Andrews
>> Kanan James Pennison-Romero
>> Orion Jedd Rivas
>> Amirie Pomaika‘i Rose
>> Mila Sage Spalinger
>> Isabelle Kaleihiwahiwaonalani Tano
>> Christian Rob Keali‘iaukai Vasquez II
>> Arabella Ann Westcott
>> Callum Laughlin York
>> Liam Ryon York
