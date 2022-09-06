Congress quietly debates new sea-based nuclear weapons amid China tensions
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 24
Ann Wright is a former Army officer-turned-activist who is against additional nuclear weapons on U.S. submarines
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree