Congress quietly debates new sea-based nuclear weapons amid China tensions

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 24 Ann Wright is a former Army officer-turned-activist who is against additional nuclear weapons on U.S. submarines

    Ann Wright is a former Army officer-turned-activist who is against additional nuclear weapons on U.S. submarines

Both the House and Senate Armed Forces committees approved a provision to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that allows for additional funds for the Navy’s Sea-Launched Cruise Missile-­Nuclear program, better known as SLCM-N. Read more

