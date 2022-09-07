The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@star­advertiser.com.

Clarification

>> In a story on Page A1 Tuesday about the Honolulu City Council grappling with strategies for shoreline communities amid climate change, Council member Esther Kia‘aina said the city should at least adjust property tax valuation to reflect a decrease in value due to the portions of land that would be affected by the increased setbacks.

Corrections

>> Bridget Merancio’s daughter may have had to have surgery to remove a section of her brain to control seizures. A story on Page A1 Tuesday about hundreds of Red Hill water samples that were never tested for fuel inaccurately said the surgery had been performed.

>> The O‘ahu Good Food Program included representatives from the City and County of Honolulu, the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute, Kamehameha Schools, Punahou School, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Hawaii Pacific Health and other organizations. A story on Page B2 Tuesday misidentified one of the organizations.