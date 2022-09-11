On Politics: Tough-on-crime initiatives come and go, but lawbreaking in Waikiki persists
- By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm speaks during a press conference to discuss the start of the Safe and Sound Waikiki initiative on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree