7-Eleven worker pleads not guilty to sword attack in Waikiki

The Waikiki 7-Eleven worker, who allegedly cut off a 51-year-old man’s left hand with a sword July 22 outside the convenience store, pleaded not guilty this morning to second-degree attempted murder.

Jason Walker, 46, was arraigned this morning by telephone video-conferencing before Judge Christine Kuriyama.

The defense asked for supervised release, or for bail reduction, but the judge denied the request and confirmed his bail at $1 million. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The judge also granted the state’s motion for a no-contact order, forbidding the 46-year-old to contact Alexander Dejarnette, the man whose left hand was cut off and right hand was mutilated in the July 22 attack.

She further ordered Walker not to contact three named witnesses, and prohibited him from being within 500 feet of the 7-Eleven store at 1901 Kalakaua Ave.

Walker allegedly attacked Dejarnette outside the 7-Eleven with a sword with a 3- to 4-foot long blade. In addition to the injuries to his hands, he allegedly cut Dejarnette’s abdomen, leaving a 10-inch long laceration that was 3 to 4 inches deep.

Dejarnette’s attorney said he had to undergo surgery to try to save his right hand and to repair his injured organs.

Walker’s jury trial is set for Oct. 3 before Judge Kevin Morikone.